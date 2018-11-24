Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in McKesson Co. (MCK)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 259.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,073 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,237,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,669 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 9,884.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 565,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 560,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,016,000 after acquiring an additional 329,814 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,200,000 after acquiring an additional 323,485 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,768,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,664,000 after acquiring an additional 273,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.26.

MCK opened at $121.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $117.19 and a 1-year high of $178.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.32. McKesson had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total value of $173,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in McKesson Co. (MCK)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/trexquant-investment-lp-grows-position-in-mckesson-co-mck.html.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.