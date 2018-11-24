Trexquant Investment LP Has $4.98 Million Stake in CSX Co. (CSX)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,349 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Bank of America boosted their target price on CSX from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on CSX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

CSX opened at $69.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $76.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 55.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

