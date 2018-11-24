Trexquant Investment LP Raises Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 27,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 16.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.20 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,936.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $60.64 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Trexquant Investment LP Raises Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/trexquant-investment-lp-raises-position-in-marathon-petroleum-corp-mpc.html.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.