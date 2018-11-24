Trican Well Service (TCW) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TCW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Trican Well Service from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$6.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.15.

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$1.24 and a twelve month high of C$4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$253.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$257.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shaun Patrick Kelly purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

