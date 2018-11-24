TRIE POIN/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:TPV1) declared a dividend on Friday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.07 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TRIE POIN/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 has a one year low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 50 ($0.65).

Get TRIE POIN/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/trie-poin-par-vtg-fpd-0-01-tpv1-to-go-ex-dividend-on-november-29th.html.

About TRIE POIN/PAR VTG FPD 0.01

Triple Point Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company invests in a portfolio of VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted investments. The Company invests in various sectors, such as cinema digitization, energy generation and infrastructure, and hydroelectric power. The Company has investment in finance companies, which provide short and medium term funding to a range of small and medium sized businesses.

Further Reading: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for TRIE POIN/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRIE POIN/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.