Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (TPVG)

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a payout ratio of 82.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.4%.

TPVG stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 53.66%. Equities analysts expect that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 35,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.33% of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.25 price objective for the company. Compass Point set a $14.00 price objective on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $14.00 price objective on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.06.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

