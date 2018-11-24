Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:TBK traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 70,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,194. The firm has a market cap of $962.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.43 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Loren Davis bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.31 per share, with a total value of $52,965.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 466.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 23,536 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 458.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $19,219,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 174.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 700,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 444,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 478.0% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 35,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

