True North Commercial (TNT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

True North Commercial has a 52-week low of C$5.93 and a 52-week high of C$7.00.

