TrueFlip Market Capitalization Tops $1.47 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00006124 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $94,342.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip launched on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

