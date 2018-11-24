Tuesday Morning (TUES) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -1.46

News articles about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a news impact score of -1.46 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.
TUES stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.31. Tuesday Morning has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.39 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. Analysts predict that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on TUES. B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on shares of Tuesday Morning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.
Tuesday Morning Company Profile
Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as a retailer of products for the home in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of Aug 21, 2018, it operated approximately 715 stores in 40 states.
