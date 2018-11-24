Tufton Capital Management Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Tufton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,002 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.7% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $285,594,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $232,626,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,486,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,653,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4,320.3% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,096,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $2,721,420.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger M. Perlmutter sold 225,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $16,969,094.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,998 shares in the company, valued at $27,623,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,279,104 shares of company stock worth $92,845,846. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $201.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $76.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $79.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

