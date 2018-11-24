TWC Enterprises Ltd (TWC) Insider Buys C$182,280.00 in Stock

TWC Enterprises Ltd (TSE:TWC) insider Kuldip Rai Sahi bought 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$182,280.00.

Kuldip Rai Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 16th, Kuldip Rai Sahi bought 52,801 shares of TWC Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$657,372.45.

On Monday, November 12th, Kuldip Rai Sahi bought 97,500 shares of TWC Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,213,875.00.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Kuldip Rai Sahi bought 124,800 shares of TWC Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,528,800.00.

Shares of TWC Enterprises stock opened at C$12.60 on Friday. TWC Enterprises Ltd has a 12-month low of C$10.77 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

About TWC Enterprises

TWC Enterprises Limited owns and operates golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf trademark in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Golf Club Operations, and Rail and Port Operations. It owns and operates golf clubs with 53 1/2, 18-hole equivalent championship and 3 1/2, 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 41 locations primarily in Ontario/Quebec and Florida.

