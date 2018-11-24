Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.15. Twenty-First Century Fox has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.