Twin Tree Management LP Invests $141,000 in Bank Ozk (OZK) Stock

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Tdam USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,634,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OZK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $244.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.05 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

