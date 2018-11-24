U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,419,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,140,937 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.51% of U.S. Bancorp worth $1,289,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Horan Capital Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 49.9% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $585,001.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,789 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 183,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $9,709,653.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 892,517 shares in the company, valued at $47,258,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,073 shares of company stock worth $13,383,882. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/u-s-bancorp-usb-shares-sold-by-fmr-llc.html.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.