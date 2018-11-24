UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (BAS) a €73.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BAS. Barclays set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Societe Generale set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €89.36 ($103.91).

ETR:BAS opened at €65.70 ($76.40) on Tuesday. Basf has a 1-year low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a 1-year high of €98.70 ($114.77).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

