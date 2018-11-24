UBS Group Analysts Give Covestro (1COV) a €65.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on 1COV. Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Societe Generale set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €73.11 ($85.01).

ETR:1COV opened at €47.62 ($55.37) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 1-year low of €61.95 ($72.03) and a 1-year high of €96.32 ($112.00).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

