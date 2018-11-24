UBS Group Raises Autodesk (ADSK) Price Target to $76.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price boosted by UBS Group to $76.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADSK. BidaskClub downgraded Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.63.

ADSK stock opened at $132.69 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $159.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 5,001 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $783,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $3,497,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,009 shares of company stock worth $4,431,583. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Autodesk by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 53.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

