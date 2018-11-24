UBS Group Reiterates $135.00 Price Target for Avery Dennison (AVY)

UBS Group set a $135.00 price target on Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, www.stocktargetadvisor.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.25.

NYSE:AVY opened at $92.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $123.67.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $133,556.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,807,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

