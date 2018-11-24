Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RARE. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.95.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.28. The company had a trading volume of 217,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,685. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $90.98. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.34.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 508.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5800.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $603,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,828 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Aliski sold 19,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $1,417,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,498.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,669. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,045,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 388.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 49.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

