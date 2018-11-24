Under Armour (UA) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.38

News coverage about Under Armour (NYSE:UA) has trended neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Under Armour earned a news sentiment score of 0.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Under Armour’s ranking:

A number of research firms have recently commented on UA. ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Cowen set a $21.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

NYSE:UA opened at $20.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.68 and a beta of -0.59. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $22.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bergman sold 5,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

