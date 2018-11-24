Uniper (UN01) Given a €17.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.77) price target by investment analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 29.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UN01. Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. BNP Paribas set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.10 ($28.02) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €23.76 ($27.62).

Uniper stock opened at €24.15 ($28.08) on Thursday. Uniper has a 52 week low of €14.14 ($16.44) and a 52 week high of €26.64 ($30.98).

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

