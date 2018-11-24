United Insurance (UIHC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $821.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.72. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $22.43.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $181.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.94 million. United Insurance had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Insurance will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,122,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,875,000 after buying an additional 215,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 8.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,455,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,572,000 after buying an additional 114,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,335,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,886,000 after buying an additional 50,604 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,069,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,930,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 9.3% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,918,000 after buying an additional 67,943 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

