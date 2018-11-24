Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.48.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $35.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 679.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URBN stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,888. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $973.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

