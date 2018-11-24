Urban Outfitters (URBN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. B. Riley upgraded Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.41.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $973.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,718,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,156 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 191,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,355,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $137,226,000 after purchasing an additional 122,134 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,520,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,202,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

