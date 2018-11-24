US Bancorp DE Has $753,000 Holdings in Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,454 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 35,773 shares during the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $28.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.75. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $402.97 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 24.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

