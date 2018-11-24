US Bancorp DE Sells 3,841 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (HAE)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 49.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,969,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,643,000 after buying an additional 650,200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 100.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 408,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,674,000 after buying an additional 204,261 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 154.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,246,000 after buying an additional 184,324 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 54.7% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 483,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,397,000 after buying an additional 171,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 22.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 839,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,288,000 after buying an additional 155,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In other Haemonetics news, Director Pedro P. Granadillo sold 12,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $1,410,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $548,609.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,653 shares of company stock worth $6,973,391 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $117.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.44 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “US Bancorp DE Sells 3,841 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (HAE)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/us-bancorp-de-sells-3841-shares-of-haemonetics-co-hae.html.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.