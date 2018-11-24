Uxin (UXIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Uxin Limited provides internet based services. The Company offers car e-commerce platform which enables to consumers and dealers to buy and sell new and used cars. Uxin Limited is based in Beijing, China. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UXIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Uxin in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Uxin in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.70 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $4.51 on Friday. Uxin has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $100.61 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uxin will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the second quarter valued at about $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

