ValuEngine Lowers Eros International (EROS) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Eros International (NYSE:EROS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

EROS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eros International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eros International in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Eros International alerts:

EROS stock opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Eros International has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $548.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Eros International had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $63.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.60 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eros International by 18.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eros International by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eros International in the third quarter valued at about $463,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Eros International in the third quarter valued at about $96,337,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eros International by 39.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 93,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 26,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eros International

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eros International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.