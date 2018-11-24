ValuEngine Lowers Ross Stores (ROST) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROST. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.12.

ROST opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $70.84 and a 12-month high of $104.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total transaction of $1,903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman A. Ferber sold 10,144 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $962,665.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 471.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,324,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $428,526,000 after buying an additional 3,567,179 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 33.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,907,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,378,259,000 after buying an additional 3,512,781 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 74.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,965,542 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $492,085,000 after buying an additional 2,126,303 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 379.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,986,000 after buying an additional 1,400,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

