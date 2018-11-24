ValuEngine Upgrades Terreno Realty (TRNO) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.75.

NYSE TRNO opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.68 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 34.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

