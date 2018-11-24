Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Centene Corp (CNC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,535 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises approximately 0.9% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $74,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Centene from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, MED upped their price target on Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

NYSE CNC opened at $136.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $94.69 and a fifty-two week high of $148.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 1.58%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $553,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,590. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Centene Corp (CNC)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/vaughan-nelson-investment-management-l-p-decreases-stake-in-centene-corp-cnc.html.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.