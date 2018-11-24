Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $105.23 Million Position in KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 204,060 shares during the quarter. KAR Auction Services comprises about 1.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.31% of KAR Auction Services worth $105,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1,334.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KAR opened at $56.60 on Friday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Skuy sold 59,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $3,736,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $629,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

KAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Gabelli downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

