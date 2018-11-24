Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 15,730 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $67,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 90,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tyler Jacks sold 4,772 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total value of $1,144,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $31,066,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $235.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.51 and a 12-month high of $249.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, September 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.55.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

