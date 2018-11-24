Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $609.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report sales of $609.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $599.19 million to $616.17 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $570.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $598.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Verisk Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Verisk Analytics to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.06. The stock had a trading volume of 293,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,514. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $90.60 and a 12-month high of $124.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.48, for a total value of $381,553.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 18,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $2,160,872.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,220 shares in the company, valued at $91,967,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,981 shares of company stock worth $36,208,141. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 445.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 211,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 600,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 392,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,569,000 after acquiring an additional 127,813 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

Further Reading: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.