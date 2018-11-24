VeriumReserve Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $497,280.00 and $2,096.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00006831 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. In the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded down 41.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeriumReserve alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00766590 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00016821 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000901 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve (CRYPTO:VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 1,897,001 coins. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriumReserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriumReserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.