Viacom (VIAB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Viacom from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Viacom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viacom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Viacom in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Viacom from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viacom presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.16.

Viacom stock opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. Viacom has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Viacom had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Viacom will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Viacom’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viacom by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Viacom by 36,808.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viacom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viacom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Viacom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Viacom

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

