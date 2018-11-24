Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 102,660 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $171,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $181,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $220,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 58.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSTG opened at $17.35 on Friday. Pure Storage Inc has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $372.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.16.

In other news, CEO Charles H. Giancarlo sold 54,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $1,510,025.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 14,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $377,361.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,580. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

