Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,605,140 Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (GDI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605,140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gardner Denver were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

GDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities restated an “average” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Gardner Denver from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Gardner Denver stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.78 million. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gardner Denver news, major shareholder Fund Holdings Gp Ltd Kkr sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $513,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

