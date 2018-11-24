Visa (V) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Visa (NYSE:V) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Visa earned a media sentiment score of 1.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the credit-card processor an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Visa’s analysis:

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.09.

Shares of V stock opened at $132.87 on Friday. Visa has a 1-year low of $106.60 and a 1-year high of $151.56. The firm has a market cap of $273.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts predict that Visa will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,877,302.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,355,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $484,774.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,200,677.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/visa-v-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-study-finds.html.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.