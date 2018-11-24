Vistra Energy Corp (VST) Major Shareholder Sells $329,582,134.00 in Stock

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 14,329,658 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $329,582,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

VST stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $26.29.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Vistra Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,935,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,839,000 after purchasing an additional 216,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,765,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,416,000 after purchasing an additional 850,027 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,123,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029,776 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,528,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,760,000 after acquiring an additional 673,705 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 15,021,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,796 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

