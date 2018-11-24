VITE (VITE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $265,743.00

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 24th. VITE has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $265,743.00 worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VITE has traded down 37% against the dollar. One VITE token can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, DEx.top and CoinEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VITE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022933 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00124145 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00194230 BTC.

Iconomi (ICN) traded up 1,634.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00088641 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.00 or 0.08481823 BTC.

About VITE

VITE’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,162,655 tokens. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VITE Token Trading

VITE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, DEx.top, OKEx and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.