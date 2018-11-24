Vivid Coin Market Cap Reaches $109,148.00 (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. Vivid Coin has a total market capitalization of $109,148.00 and $0.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vivid Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00026106 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00126245 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00192396 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $327.75 or 0.08679263 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009111 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 4,412,490 coins and its circulating supply is 4,131,482 coins. The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app.

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

