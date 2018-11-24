VOLKSWAGEN (VLKAY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

VOLKSWAGEN (OTCMKTS:VLKAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded VOLKSWAGEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of VLKAY stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. VOLKSWAGEN has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

