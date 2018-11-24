Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,315 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.89% of Volt Information Sciences worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in Volt Information Sciences by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 749,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 52,239 shares in the last quarter.

Get Volt Information Sciences alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Volt Information Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN:VISI opened at $2.65 on Friday. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.81 million during the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/volt-information-sciences-inc-visi-shares-sold-by-prescott-group-capital-management-l-l-c.html.

Volt Information Sciences Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and Technology Outsourcing Services and Solutions segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, recruitment process outsourcing, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers.

Further Reading: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Volt Information Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Information Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.