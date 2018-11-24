Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,732,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vonage were worth $35,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vonage by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Vonage by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Vonage by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Vonage in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $7,165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,650,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,625,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David T. Pearson sold 159,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $2,143,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,521.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,678,663 shares of company stock worth $23,403,616. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VG stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of -0.02.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $261.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

