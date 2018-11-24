Vonovia (VNA) PT Set at €47.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.60 ($61.16) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.72 ($55.49).

Get Vonovia alerts:

VNA stock traded up €0.42 ($0.49) during trading on Friday, reaching €42.53 ($49.45). 938,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €32.29 ($37.55) and a 52-week high of €42.68 ($49.63).

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.