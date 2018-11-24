Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.65 Million

Brokerages expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) will post sales of $284.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $291.50 million. Waddell & Reed Financial posted sales of $294.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Waddell & Reed Financial.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

WDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 9,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $179,584.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan W. Kosloff sold 19,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $400,517.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,997.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,109,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,935,000 after acquiring an additional 69,363 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 7,083.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 169,012 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,691,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,311,000 after acquiring an additional 424,816 shares during the period.

Shares of WDR stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $23.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

