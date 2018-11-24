Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Bought by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,879 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $14,408,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 31.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $265,661,000. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John R. Furner sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $904,946.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,402 shares in the company, valued at $15,554,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $58,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at $324,415,857.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,180,531 shares of company stock worth $973,815,091 over the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Morningstar set a $96.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.04.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $95.10 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The company has a market cap of $278.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $124.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 billion. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

