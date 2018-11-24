Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR) declared a dividend on Monday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON WHR opened at GBX 0.97 ($0.01) on Friday. Warehouse REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 105.26 ($1.38).

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/warehouse-reit-plc-whr-to-go-ex-dividend-on-november-29th.html.

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.